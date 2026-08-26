Yash's Toxic faces CBFC cuts in Hindi version – abusive dialogue muted, drug scene reduced

The Hindi-dubbed version of Toxic was certified on 25 August, completing the censor process only hours before the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 26 August.

Yash's Toxic Hindi version faces CBFC cuts ahead of release The Kannada original had received its certification earlier, on 13 August. The Hindi version, however, took longer to clear the process.

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The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered a series of modifications before granting the film an 'A' certificate. These include changes to dialogue as well as a reduction in a scene involving drug abuse.

According to the details of the changes, an “abusive” word was asked to be replaced. An “offensive” line in the first half was also flagged, while an “abusive” dialogue addressed to a child in the second half was ordered to be muted.

A scene depicting drug abuse was reduced on the instructions of the CBFC's Examining Committee.

Another dialogue in the second half, described as “obscene”, was asked to be replaced. The board also directed the makers to change a statutory warning that appeared in Tamil and replace it with Hindi.

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After the modifications were completed, the Hindi version was cleared with an adult-only certificate.

The censor certificate lists Toxic at 194.12 minutes, making its runtime 3 hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds. It places the film among the longer mainstream releases of recent times.

The Tamil version was cleared earlier on August 20 and reportedly required just one modification. A dialogue translating to ‘son of a w***e’ was asked to be replaced before certification.

The censor developments come amid strong anticipation around the release, with the film generating considerable interest ahead of its opening day.

Also Read | Toxic box office collection predictions day 1, advance booking report and more

Toxic marks a major release for Yash following the success of KGF: Chapter 2. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations LLP. The film is set for release in cinemas on August 26.