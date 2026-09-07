Yash’s Toxic OTT deal takes a hit: Rs. 150 crore offer rejected, bids fall to Rs. 30 crore

Yash-led Toxic has reportedly turned into a major box-office disaster, with the film’s makers facing losses of around Rs. 300 crore, according to industry estimates, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The gangster drama, which stars Yash in the lead role, has performed well below expectations despite the actor’s strong fan base.

Advertisement

OTT rights remain unsold Adding to the makers’ problems, the digital rights of Toxic are yet to be sold. "The Toxic team had an offer of Rs. 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages. The biggest offer has come from Zee 5," a source told Bollywood Hungama in confidence.

Makers consider new OTT cut The film’s satellite rights are also expected to generate little revenue because of its largely adult-oriented content.

Advertisement

"The makers are now contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, with the hope of fetching a bigger amount than what's on the table. The discussions are underway to figure out a way to reduce the losses, one of which is a new cut for OTT," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Toxic struggles at box office Toxic was released on August 26 and has reportedly received largely negative reviews and word of mouth. The film opened at Rs. 120 crore in India but is expected to finish its theatrical run with less than Rs. 250 crore.

The sharp decline after its opening has added to concerns over the film’s overall financial performance.

Toxic earns Rs. 2.35 crore on Day 12 Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups added Rs. 2.35 crore to its India net earnings on the 12th day of its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded the collection across 1,677 shows.

Advertisement

Following the latest earnings, Toxic has reached an India net total of Rs. 245.75 crore. Its domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs. 293.30 crore.

Worldwide collection crosses Rs. 337 crore The film has also continued its run in overseas markets, where it has earned a cumulative gross of Rs. 44 crore.

Combining its domestic and international earnings, Toxic has now grossed Rs. 337.30 crore worldwide.

About the film Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is positioned as a dark, stylised action film centred on Yash's character. The project marks Yash's return to the big screen following the success of KGF: Chapter 2 and has been mounted on a large scale, with its action and visual treatment forming a major part of its appeal.

Advertisement

Toxic is an action thriller set in Goa in the years following India’s independence. The film follows a gangster and explores themes including crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash plays the lead role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also starring in the film. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are part of the supporting cast.

The film was released on August 26, 2026, in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.