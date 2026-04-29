Yash's Toxic release postponed again — Actor says ‘film deserves to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale’

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been postponed yet again. The movie, starring Yash, was scheduled to release on 4 June. Originally, Toxic was supposed to release on 19 March, clashing with Dhurandhar 2.
Without announcing a new release date, the makers said the movie “deserves to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale”
In a lengthy Instagram post attributed to Yash, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations said that a new worldwide release date will be announced soon.
“There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey,” the makers said, adding that the enthusiasm from international buyers at CinemaCon has reaffirmed their belief that the “film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide”.
They reiterated that “Toxic is complete” and hinted that the delay was because “we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships.” “In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline,” they said.
The makers also said that they are looking for a “globally aligned date” for Toxic, and therefore, “will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier.” “Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”
Indian cinema is finding its voice, the statement read. “…stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar,” Yash said.
As an actor-producer, he said he “sees this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have.”
“Through every step and every change, your support has stayed with me, and I carry it with deep gratitude. Some stories ask for patience. Some journeys demand it,” he added. “We promise to give you a film to enjoy and celebrate - a film that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.”
Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. Geetu is also the director of the movie. It features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.
Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.
After the release of Toxic was first pushed from 19 March, speculations were that the postponement was due to Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Rumours suggested that Yash might be bitter about Dhurandhar occupying the Eid festive week for release
However, the Toxic team clarified that Yash loved Dhurandhar and is actually looking forward to Dhurandhar 2.
“Yash loved Dhurandhar and is looking forward to Part 2. All the rivalry, anxiety and competitiveness is created by outsiders desirous of juicing the so-called competition between the two films,” a source told Bollywood Hungama,
They shared that Toxic moved forward not for fear of competition, “but for the escalated war situation in the Gulf and UAE, which Dhurandhar 2 needn’t fear at all. Part 2 will be banned in Muslim countries just like Part 1 was.”
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