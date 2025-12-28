Yash-starrer Toxic: Huma Qureshi's first look as Elizabeth is out, netizens say ‘RIP Dhurandhar 2’

A new update from actor Yash's upcoming film, Toxic, is here. On Sunday, the makers of Toxic- A Fairytale for Grown-Ups unveiled the first look at Huma Qureshi's character from the film. She is starring as Elizabeth.

Huma Qureshi's first look from Toxic The first look poster featuring Huma Qureshi brings together old-world charm with dark, gothic energy. In the poster, Qureshi is seen posing against a backdrop of a cemetery, setting the tone of the film. Dressed in a dramatic black gown, she is seen next to a black vintage car.

“Introducing Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie @kiaraaliaadvani @ravibasrur RajeevRavi @editorujwalk @crowsnestproject SandeepGSharma @mohanbkeremohan SandeepSadashiva PrashantDileepHardikar KunalSharma @jjlocoperry @anbariv_action_director @jaikastunts @amritsingh099 @kvn.productions #MonsterMindCreations @toxic_themovie,” read the official post on Yash's Instagram account.

The first look poster has left many comparing the film to Hollywood.

Netizens react to new Toxic poster Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments of Yash's post, “Each and every posters stands tall at true Hollywood standards, matching the visual sophistication of top-tier international cinema.”

“Hollywood vibes,” mentioned another.

“Rip Dhurandar 2,” predicted someone else.

About Toxic Toxic is helmed by Geetu Mohandas and written by her and Yash. It has an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

The pan-India film will be released in Kannada and English languages alongside dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and more languages.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 Toxic will release in theatres on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa celebrations. It is set to clash with filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, which is also releasing on the same date. Both films will hit the big screens on 19 March 2026.

Casting Huma Qureshi in Toxic Talking about casting Huma Qureshi in the film, director Mohandad told Variety, “Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest.”

“The character demanded a performer with high octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I witnessed that she possessed something rare. She carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for me. Huma is an actor who questions, probes, and challenges the artistic interpretation of a role and that dialogue became an essential part of our creative journey. She has always been known as a powerhouse of talent, but this performance will mark as a turning point for the arrival of an undeniable, commanding new presence on celluloid," she explained.

Toxic is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

