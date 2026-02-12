Yash-starrer Toxic in legal trouble again; Christian group claims 'teaser hurts religious sentiments', complains to CBFC

Yash’s upcoming pan-India action film Toxic has run into controversy even before the release of its official trailer. After the Women’s Commission raised objections to a scene in the teaser, a Christian organisation has now approached multiple authorities, alleging that the visuals hurt religious sentiments.

Complaint filed with CBFC and state authorities The National Christian Federation (NCF) has submitted a formal complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Film Chamber of Commerce, and senior state government officials, including the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, according to Hindustan Times.

The group has objected to the portrayal of Archangel Michael in the teaser, stating that the depiction is inappropriate and amounts to an insult. According to the complaint, the scenes have hurt the religious feelings of the Christian community.

Objection to cemetery scenes in teaser The complaint refers to visuals showing a sex scene inside a car parked near a cemetery, followed by a gunfight at the same location. The NCF pointed out that the cemetery contains several religious symbols, including a statue of Archangel Michael, making the sequence objectionable.

The organisation has demanded that the scenes be removed immediately and has urged the filmmakers to take down the teaser from YouTube and other digital platforms. The teaser, which featured Yash’s first look from the film, was released by KVN Productions last month.

Earlier backlash over intimate scene The teaser had earlier drawn criticism for its depiction of graphic intimacy, with several viewers describing the sequence as unnecessary and offensive. A complaint was also filed against the makers, alleging that the scene outraged the modesty of women.

Amid the growing backlash, actor Beatriz Taufenbach, who appeared in the teaser, deleted her Instagram account.

Anurag Kashyap defends the film Despite the criticism, Toxic has also received support from within the film industry. Speaking at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival during a session titled Fearless Film Making, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap addressed the controversy and defended the teaser.

Calling the film “an extremely courageous attempt”, Kashyap said, “The outrage expressed against the teaser reveals our cultural hypocrisy. When male actors appear shirtless on screen or display excessive machismo, no one questions it. But when a woman celebrates her sexuality, it becomes hard to accept.”