Years after controversy, Aditya Chopra praises Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar; actor reacts

Dhurandhar continues to rule the box office in 2026. Amid the film's never-ending success, Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF) issued a statement, calling the blockbuster a ‘milestone’ in Indian cinema. While the statement congratulated the ‘cast’ of the film, it appreciated the technicians as well.

While there was no specific mention of Ranveer Singh, the lead actor responded to the praise of his alma mater.

YRF on Dhurandhar's success YRF's statement read: “DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence.”

Ranveer Singh reacts to statement from Aditya Chopra's YRF In reply to the praise, Ranveer Singh wrote, “My beloved Alma Mater. only ever wanted to make you proud!”

Ranveer Singh-YRF controversy In 2022, Ranveer Singh made news when he announced his exit from YRF after the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He made his debut in 2010 with YRF's film Band Baaja Baarat.

At the time, a source told the Indian Express, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra picked him as a newcomer. He has since become one of the biggest superstars of our country.”

The two reportedly shared a “solid” relationship and were expected to continue collaborating in future. However, Singh never signed any YRF film since then amid several speculations about his exit.

The reason behind his exit remains unknown to this day.

Dhurandhar box office update Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is helmed by Aditya Dhar. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has minted ₹783.35 crore net in India so far. Worldwide, the film has collected ₹1,222 crore net.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime business of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.