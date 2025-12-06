'Years turn into a moment': Kartik Aaryan pens heartfelt note for 'heartbeat of family' sister Kritika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan has penned a heartfelt note for his "Kiki" - sister Kritika, who recently got married in a grand ceremony in their hometown Gwalior.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik was seen getting emotional as he poured out his heart and expressed his feelings about watching his sister as a bride.

"There are days that change your world quietly... today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment!! Kiki, I've watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength," he wrote.

The actor went on to show pride in his sister's journey, offering a sweet nod to their bond and fond memories.

"I'm proud of the woman you've become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we've shared. And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side," he added.

Calling Kritika the "heartbeat of our family", Kartik appeared delighted on witnessing his sister starting a new chapter of her life with Tejashwi Kumar Singh, who works as a pilot.

"Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love, with someone as pure and caring as Tej. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one," he concluded.

Along with the note, Kartik Aaryan also included a series of beautiful pictures from the wedding, showing the family indulging in the celebrations. Kartik also shared precious moments with the bride and groom, fulfilling his duties as an elder brother.

For days, videos from Kartik's sister's pre-wedding celebrations had been going viral, and the actor himself offered fans a sneak peek into the festivities.

On the work front, Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' also features Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.