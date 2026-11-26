Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office advance booking: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is all set to return with his family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer has grossed ₹3.41 crore via advance bookings across India so far. The collection looks weak with only two days remaining before its theatrical release on Friday, November 27. The opening day box office performance of the film will majorly depend on spot bookings now.
As of 11 pm on Wednesday, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has sold 1.27 lakh tickets, including blocked seats.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya focuses on two friends who fall in love and get married. However, one lie leads to misunderstanding and tensions between the two, affecting their families as well.
So far, the film has sold 1.27 lakh tickets, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the advance collection is at ₹1.66 crore, with 63,107 tickets sold across 8,751 shows in 220 cities.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya has recorded its strongest advance sales in the Delhi NCR region, raking in ₹72.56 lakh( including blocked seats) from 17,666 tickets. Mumbai is at the second highest spot with ₹45.67 lakh from 13,737 tickets. Hyderabad has added ₹18.56 lakh from 8,545 tickets. Jaipur and Pune have also emerged among the leading markets in smaller circuits, minting about ₹15.15 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh, respectively.
The film's advance sales opened on November 24.
For its premiere day, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has grossed ₹1.41 crore from 53,295 advance tickets across 3,633 shows. For Saturday, the advance collection is at ₹99.10 lakh, followed by ₹98.10 lakh on Sunday.
The film has also opened bookings for Monday, November 30, with ₹3.19 lakh in advance sales so far.
Overall occupancy across the four show dates stands at 7-3% (without considering) blocked seats. The film currently has 17 housefull shows and 14 fully sold shows. On the other hand, the number of available shows has climbed from 101 to more than 8,751, hinting at a growing interest/demand among the audience.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya will clash with Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 at the box office.
The film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.
Disclaimer: All data in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims nor does it endorse them.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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