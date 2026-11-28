Ayushmann Khurrana, whose latest film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' released in theatres on Friday, November 27, has built a successful career in Hindi cinema with films such as 'Vicky Donor', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Dream Girl' and 'Andhadhun'. Beyond his film career, the actor also has a collection of premium automobiles, featuring luxury models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Toyota.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, earned a gross of ₹4.70 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹4 crore net domestically.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the movie revolves around Prem Mishra, a musician who decides to move into the household of his wife, Purva Solanki, as she is the sole caretaker of her family. The film also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agarwal Sharma and Saumya Tandon, among others.

Khurrana began his professional journey as a radio jockey and television host before making his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's 'Vicky Donor' in 2012. His performances in films such as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Article 15' further established his position in the industry. He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun'.

According to Outlook Luxe, the actor's automobile collection includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Toyota Vellfire, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 5 Series. His garage reflects a preference for premium vehicles that combine comfort, technology and performance rather than exotic supercars.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is among the standout vehicles in Khurrana's collection. The luxury SUV combines the imposing design of a full-size sports utility vehicle with the premium features associated with the Maybach badge.

It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Its cabin prioritises passenger comfort with premium upholstery, spacious seating, advanced entertainment features and an elaborate rear-seat experience.

Toyota Vellfire The Toyota Vellfire offers a different approach to luxury motoring, with an emphasis on space and passenger convenience. The premium MPV features individual seating, sliding doors and generous legroom, making it suitable for chauffeur-driven travel and family journeys.

Its spacious cabin and comfort-focused design make it a practical option for professionals with demanding travel schedules.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a flagship luxury sedan known for its technology, refined interiors and ride comfort. Its features include reclining rear seats, ambient lighting, advanced climate control and an extensive infotainment system.

The sedan combines executive-class comfort with sophisticated engineering, making it a prominent name in the premium automobile segment.

BMW 5 Series The BMW 5 Series brings a more driver-focused character to the actor's collection. Known for combining driving dynamics with executive comfort, the sedan features a well-balanced chassis, responsive powertrain options and a technology-rich cabin.