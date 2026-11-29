Sooraj Barjatya's latest film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has received an encouraging response from moviegoers following its theatrical release on November 27. Several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions, with many praising the film's family-oriented storytelling and emotional appeal.

One viewer described the film as a refreshing experience, writing, “No fights, no noise, just pure family emotions at the movies today. Yeh Prem Mol Liya In Cinemas Now.”

Another user defended the film against criticism, saying, “the hate around yeh prem mol liya is baffling. i've missed this kind of cinema so much. sometimes you just want a soft, wholesome rajshri film that feels like a warm hug. not everything needs to be edgy or groundbreaking.”

Also Read | Mitchell Marsh's century goes in vain as England win 4th T20I by 7 runs

A third viewer appreciated its focus on relationships, writing, “it's refreshing to see a movie celebrating love, understanding and family bonds instead of relying on just action.”

Another review described the film as “#YehPremMolLiya is a wholesome, clean love story + family drama that has the trademark stamp of #SoorajBarjatya all over it yet feels ‘hatke’ as compared to his earlier films because of the kind of message that the director has tried to convey with this film.”

One user also compared it with Ramayana, writing, “If I had to choose between #Ramayana and #YehPremMolLiya, I would choose Sooraj Barjatya's film with my eyes closed... Very few family films have been released this year. In such a scenario, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, being a family entertainer, should be within the reach of families.”

Another viewer called it “A refreshing breather amid the barrage of action-packed, violent films. A film with its heart in the right place."

Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Yeh Prem Mol Liya earned ₹4.70 crore on its opening day and collected ₹6.30 crore on Saturday, taking its domestic gross collection to ₹11 crore in two days. Its worldwide collection stood at ₹18.75 crore, including ₹7.75 crore from overseas markets.

What is Yeh Prem Mol Liya about? The film follows Prem Mishra, a musician played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who moves into the household of his wife, Purva Solanki (Sharvari), as she is the sole caretaker of her family.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agarwal Sharma and Saumya Tandon, among others. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks Barjatya's return to the family drama genre.

Khurrana has said he identifies with Prem's approach to relationships and family. “I think my sensibility is like Prem. I'm very progressive as a person, I keep my partner first, my family first at least now. In my 20s, probably I was very selfish for my success and my profession, I was very ambitious. I'm still ambitious but to prioritise things is a different thing. I think this world and that world (of Prem) is a lot different,” he said.