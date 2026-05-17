Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie thriller ‘Colony’ earns standing ovation after Cannes world premiere

South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho returned to the Cannes Film Festival with a major audience reaction this week as his latest action-horror film Colony received a standing ovation after its world premiere.
The film debuted in the prestigious Midnight Screenings section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 15, marking one of the most closely watched Korean premieres at this year’s event.
According to Korean media reports and widespread reactions shared online, the audience applauded the film for approximately seven minutes following the screening.
One social media user wrote: “ACCORDING TO KOREAN MEDIA UPCOMING ZOMBIE MOVIE "COLONY" RECIVED 7 MIN STANDING OVATION AFTER WORLD PREMIER AT 79TH CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, CONGRATULATIONS TO JI CHANG WOOK AND ALL THE COLONY CAST AND OFCOURSE YEON SANG HO (sic).”
The reception represents a significant moment for Yeon Sang-ho, whose earlier zombie blockbuster Train to Busan became an international phenomenon and helped reshape global interest in Korean genre cinema.
While his 2020 sequel Peninsula received a more divided response from critics and audiences, early reactions suggest “Colony” may have restored confidence among viewers seeking a return to the filmmaker’s intense, character-driven horror style.
Another viewer reacting to the premiere wrote: “We're a long way from the catastrophe that Peninsula was. This #Colony is so much fun, it's almost like a Resident Evil adaptation. My favorite from Cannes so far (sic).”
‘Colony’ centres on a group of isolated survivors trapped inside a quarantined building during a mysterious viral outbreak. As the infection evolves unpredictably, the survivors are forced into increasingly desperate confrontations while attempting to escape the collapsing environment around them.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Jun Ji-hyun, Ji Chang-wook, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Shin-rok, Shin Hyun-been and Go Soo. Much of the online conversation following the premiere focused not only on the film itself but also on the cast’s appearance at Cannes and the enthusiastic reception they received from audiences.
One attendee commented online: “Yeon Sang-ho and The Colony team receiving a warm welcome and a standing ovation before the world premiere midnight screening at Cannes always gets me 🥹 (sic).”
Another reaction highlighted the significance of the audience response at the festival, where premieres are often met with sharply divided reactions. “7 minutes standing ovation in cannes is flex not every film received that well some get booed too so colony gonna smash some records 👏(sic).”
The Cannes Midnight Screenings section has historically served as a platform for genre cinema, often showcasing horror, action and thriller films that generate strong crowd reactions.
In recent years, Korean filmmakers have increasingly used the festival as a launchpad for international distribution and critical recognition, continuing the momentum created by globally successful titles such as Parasite and Train of Busan.