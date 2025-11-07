'Yes, we're sorry': Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions issues apology to Bollywood fans for its movies; here’s why

Dharma Productions has issued a playful apology to its fans. It has said “sorry” for its films, making fans cry, swoon and even text their exes.

In a light-hearted note, the studio took “accountability” for raising the standards of romance. Karan Johar’s company is “sorry” for making people believe pianos can be played mid-air.

The "pianos can be played even in mid-air without keys" is a reference to a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan plays the piano for Kajol in Karan Johar’s debut film.

Dharma is also sorry for prompting many to question friendships with the iconic line “Pyaar dosti hai”. This, again, is a reference to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. SRK tells Miss Briganza, played by Archana Puran Singh, that “Love is another name for friendship”.

Dharma’s apology also jokes about teaching men to cry gracefully in sherwanis and convincing viewers that a great outfit can fix anything.

Ending with a wink, Dharma says it is “aesthetically sorry”.

“So yes, we're sorry... but let's be honest, you wouldn't have it any other way,” Team Dharma ends the note.

Bollywood fans generously reacted to the apology.

“Apology accepted...keep making beautiful love stories as you always do,” wrote one of them.

“Please keep doing what you do…. It’s amazing. Thank you,” commented another.

“Of course, we don’t want it any other way. We also want all couples to marry in a Karan Johar-style wedding inspired by your Bollywood movies. Mahi Ve!” posted another fan.

Another fan quipped, “I can hear KJo in my ears while I read this.”

Among Bollywood celebrities, Ananya Panday was one of the first to “like” the Instagram post.

Ananya Panday’s movies with Dharma Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. In 2022, she took on a more mature role in Gehraiyaan, a romantic drama released on Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier in 2025, she appeared as a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2, a historical courtroom drama that became a commercial hit. She will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It is set to be released on Christmas 2025.

Another big project, Chand Mera Dil, is slated for release in April 2026. The romantic saga also stars Lakshya, known for Kill and The Bads of Bollywood.

