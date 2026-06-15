Yet another record for Dhurandhar; Ranveer Singh's film hits 53M+ viewers on JioStar Network

It has been months since Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 wrapped up its box office run. Amid the success of the sequel, Dhurandhar 1 continues to smash records with its world television premiere. Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ Dhurandhar on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex has reached over 53 million viewers, the highest reach for a World Television Premiere in the last five years.

Dhurandhar 1 world tv premiere What makes it even more special is that Dhurandhar's reach, achieved within a span of ~4 hours, was 1.4x higher than its cumulative theatrical footfall generated over a three-month cinema run, as per the studio.

Previously, Dhurandhar 2 by Aditya Dhar surpassed 50 million viewers within its opening weekend. It was said to be almost five times its theatrical opening weekend turnout.

Talking about the film's recent television success, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said in a press note, “The phenomenal response to Dhurandhar’s world television premiere underscores the enduring power of great storytelling. Reaching over 53 million viewers is a remarkable milestone and reflects the scale and strength of our network. The film is a strong example of how audiences today engage with content across multiple screens, with each viewing experience extending its reach and impact. As the biggest Hindi film premiere on Indian television in 2026, we are proud to have brought Dhurandhar to millions of homes and remain committed to delivering compelling stories wherever audiences choose to watch them.”

Ahead of the premiere, Dhurandhar hit headlines with a marquee advertiser line-up. The world television premiere attracted 8 marquee sponsors, including Thums Up (Coca-Cola India) as co-presenting sponsor and Sting (PepsiCo) and Wonder Cement as co-powered sponsors, Google Search joined as Special Partner, and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Surf Excel (HUL), Cadbury Dairy Milk (Mondelez), and Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water (Pernod Ricard).

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge bags 50 brand partners ahead of big OTT debut

About Dhurandhar franchise Dhurandhar is a two-part film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, the film is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 1 went on to become the highest grosser of 2025, while Dhurandhar 2 grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide within its first week of release, surpassing the earnings of its prequel. It became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film worldwide, the highest-grossing Hindi-language film domestically, and the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of all time.

Also Read | The three-hour movie makes a comeback in Indian cinemas

While Dhurandhar 1 marked its OTT debut on Netflix, Dhurandhar 2 premiered online on JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2 follow the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics, killing Rehman Dakait. He is sent on a mission to avenge the 26/11 attacks and other larger threats.