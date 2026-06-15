Yet another record for Dhurandhar; Ranveer Singh's film hits 53M+ viewers on JioStar Network

It has been months since Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 wrapped up its box office run. Amid the success of the sequel, Dhurandhar 1 continues to smash records with its world television premiere. Jio Studios and B62 Studios’ Dhurandhar on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex has reached over 53 million viewers, the highest reach for a World Television Premiere in the last five years.

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Dhurandhar 1 world tv premiere What makes it even more special is that Dhurandhar's reach, achieved within a span of ~4 hours, was 1.4x higher than its cumulative theatrical footfall generated over a three-month cinema run, as per the studio.

Previously, Dhurandhar 2 by Aditya Dhar surpassed 50 million viewers within its opening weekend. It was said to be almost five times its theatrical opening weekend turnout.

Talking about the film's recent television success, Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said in a press note, “The phenomenal response to Dhurandhar’s world television premiere underscores the enduring power of great storytelling. Reaching over 53 million viewers is a remarkable milestone and reflects the scale and strength of our network. The film is a strong example of how audiences today engage with content across multiple screens, with each viewing experience extending its reach and impact. As the biggest Hindi film premiere on Indian television in 2026, we are proud to have brought Dhurandhar to millions of homes and remain committed to delivering compelling stories wherever audiences choose to watch them.”

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Ahead of the premiere, Dhurandhar hit headlines with a marquee advertiser line-up. The world television premiere attracted 8 marquee sponsors, including Thums Up (Coca-Cola India) as co-presenting sponsor and Sting (PepsiCo) and Wonder Cement as co-powered sponsors, Google Search joined as Special Partner, and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Surf Excel (HUL), Cadbury Dairy Milk (Mondelez), and Blenders Pride Packaged Drinking Water (Pernod Ricard).

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge bags 50 brand partners ahead of big OTT debut

About Dhurandhar franchise Dhurandhar is a two-part film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, the film is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 1 went on to become the highest grosser of 2025, while Dhurandhar 2 grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide within its first week of release, surpassing the earnings of its prequel. It became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film worldwide, the highest-grossing Hindi-language film domestically, and the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of all time.

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Also Read | The three-hour movie makes a comeback in Indian cinemas

While Dhurandhar 1 marked its OTT debut on Netflix, Dhurandhar 2 premiered online on JioHotstar.

Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2 follow the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics, killing Rehman Dakait. He is sent on a mission to avenge the 26/11 attacks and other larger threats.

The film's storyline loosely incorporates multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the IC-814 hijacking, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and more.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.