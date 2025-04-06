Yo Yo Honey Singh dances with aged man at Kolkata concert: Netizens react after heartwarming video goes viral

Social media is buzzing with praise for an elderly man who danced on stage with Yo Yo Honey Singh during his Kolkata concert. The moment showcased the vibrant energy of both the singer and the enthusiastic fan, capturing the hearts of many online. 

Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert finale in Kolkata featured an elderly man who stole the show by dancing with the rapper.
Yo Yo Honey Singh’s concert finale in Kolkata featured an elderly man who stole the show by dancing with the rapper. (Screengrab @Yo Yo Honey Singh ~ Instagram)

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the hip-hop singer and rapper, is not only a music sensation among the youth but can also string the chords of the elderly. A video from his April 5 concert is doing the rounds on social media, showing an elderly man grooving to the tunes of the OG track ‘Dope Shope' on stage with the 42-year-old pop star while Yo Yo Honey Singh sets the atmosphere ablaze with his infectious energy.

Yo Yo Honey Singh ended his highly-anticipated 10-city India tour with an impressive finale in Kolkata. This came after electrifying performances in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. A touching moment of the latest concert took the internet by storm. Steal the spotlight was an elderly man wearing a turban who became the star of the night.

The father of social media influencer and content creator Jasprit Panesar made his way to the energetic stage, wading through the cheering audience after the singer spotted the elderly man dancing enthusiastically. Without hesitation, the elderly man escaped the barricading and joined Honey Singh on stage following his invitation.

Taken aback by the youthful enthusiasm of the elderly, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared the video of the heartwarming moment on his Instagram handle. Praising the elderly man's energy and spirit, he stated, “My forever young fans !!!”

Social media reaction

Fans flooding the comment section following this incredible moment. A user wrote, “Best moment from last night.” Another user commented, “Uncle ji's confidence is next level. He fell but still continued.” A third user stated, “Uncle living the dream.” A fourth user remarked, “Aag laga diya sardar ji ne toh.”

A fifth user stated, “Uncle is so fit even at his age. Inspiring!!”, while another commented, “I'm so proud of him. Purest soul ever.” A seventh use remarked, “Saw him today ! What an energy”

