Yo Yo Honey Singh dances with aged man at Kolkata concert: Netizens react after heartwarming video goes viral

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the hip-hop singer and rapper, is not only a music sensation among the youth but can also string the chords of the elderly. A video from his April 5 concert is doing the rounds on social media, showing an elderly man grooving to the tunes of the OG track ‘Dope Shope' on stage with the 42-year-old pop star while Yo Yo Honey Singh sets the atmosphere ablaze with his infectious energy.

Advertisement

Yo Yo Honey Singh ended his highly-anticipated 10-city India tour with an impressive finale in Kolkata. This came after electrifying performances in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. A touching moment of the latest concert took the internet by storm. Steal the spotlight was an elderly man wearing a turban who became the star of the night.

The father of social media influencer and content creator Jasprit Panesar made his way to the energetic stage, wading through the cheering audience after the singer spotted the elderly man dancing enthusiastically. Without hesitation, the elderly man escaped the barricading and joined Honey Singh on stage following his invitation.

Also Read | Badshah’s Pokemon song gets trolled by Yo Yo Honey Singh fans

Taken aback by the youthful enthusiasm of the elderly, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared the video of the heartwarming moment on his Instagram handle. Praising the elderly man's energy and spirit, he stated, “My forever young fans !!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Social media reaction Fans flooding the comment section following this incredible moment. A user wrote, “Best moment from last night.” Another user commented, “Uncle ji's confidence is next level. He fell but still continued.” A third user stated, “Uncle living the dream.” A fourth user remarked, “Aag laga diya sardar ji ne toh.”

Advertisement