Yoga Day 2025: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher and more share fitness mantras

Yoga Day 2025: Saturday marks International Yoga Day. On this occasion, several Bollywood actors have shared glimpses from their yoga sessions and even shared their fitness mantras. Many also took to the outdoors to showcase the importance of asanas for a healthy life.

Anupam Kher celebrates Yoga Day at Times Square Anupam Kher, who is in New York for the promotion of his upcoming film Tanvi The Great, joined thousands as he participated in a yoga session at Times Square.

"I'm extremely happy to be at the world's most iconic place, Times Square, on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, initiated by our beloved Prime Minister 11 years back. My grandfather was a yoga teacher, so I've seen that happening all my life. I practice yoga, and I can see the atmosphere all over the place. It's a very important message not only for physical health but also for mental health," he said from NYC.

He also took to Instagram and shared more visuals from the event. He shared, "It was my privilege and my honour to be there for #Bharat for the 11th #InternationalYogaDay at the iconic #TimeSquare in New York! Thank you @indiainnewyork @binaysrikant76 ji for inviting me to this highly prestigious event. It was wonderful to practice #Yog in this great environment! Jai Hind!"

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani praise PM Modi for Fit India Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani attended the Fit India Movement in Delhi.

Rakul Preet Singh told ANI at the event, “Fitness is a way of life for both of us. It's not a shortcut, nor is it a solution just to stay slim. It's a way of life, and it's our passion. Wellness, fitness, yoga, it feels great to be connected with Fit India.”

Urging fans to begin their fitness journey, she also said, “It is an honour to be part of this journey and to receive the Fit India Couple recognition. We hope to inspire more people to embrace fitness and yoga in their daily lives. You don't need fancy gyms; it can start right at home.”

“I was once 150 kg and lost 75 kg. I wish I had this kind of motivation earlier. Under the leadership of Modi ji and with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya taking active steps, like organising 'Sunday on Cycle', it feels amazing to be a part of this change,” added Bhagnani.

Bollywood celebrates International Yoga Day Malaika also attended a special yoga session in Mumbai.

On social media, Shilpa Shetty motivated fans with a video of her yoga routine at home. Highlighting the importance of yoga, she wrote in the caption, "When we have just ONE of something, we MUST value it. This year’s theme is Yoga for one earth, one health. Balance is the key to maintaining the equilibrium between mind, body and soul. Health - let’s value it, earn it and preserve it not just for ourselves but for the benefit of our entire ecosystem."

Kangana Ranaut posted pictures of herself acing yoga asanas in nature and a temple to celebrate the special day.

Kangana Ranaut on Yoga Day 2025.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor's daughter joined in the celebration with a photo from a meditation class. Her post read, “Film shoot wrapped, mind unwrapped.”

Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, treated fans to pictures of herself practising yoga. Her caption mentioned, “Yoga with a perfect view. Yog, breath work, meditation is everything. Be good to yourself.”

Bollywood celebs on International Yoga Day 2025.

