’You are my property’: Ex-girlfriend accuses Andrew Tate of sexual assault; what else does the new lawsuit claim?

Another lawsuit has been slapped against social media influencer Andrew Tate in the US, accusing him of sexual assault and battery, adding to his legal trouble. Tate is charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania.

The lawsuit was filed by Tate's ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern in Los Angeles on March 28. Stern told her fans about the complaint through a social media post, in which she said, “Despite the fact that he has hurt me so badly, I still love him. Maybe that is Stockholm syndrome – I don't know.”

What the lawsuit says Stern has detailed the alleged physical and emotional abuse that took place throughout the 10-month relationship. She has also sought a restraining order against Tate.

In lawsuit documents, as reported by The Independent, Stern has alleged that Tate began verbally degrading her as he routinely did at the Beverly Hills Motel in March.

What began as a consensual sexual encounter soon became terrifying as Andrew Tate became “worse, more aggressive, and more violent. Tate then began to choke Stern,” the lawsuit said.

“Eventually, Plaintiff (Stern) began crying and begging for him to stop. He would not. Tate continued to choke Plaintiff, harder and harder, making Plaintiff nearly lose consciousness.”

The complaint also alleged that Tate beat Stern repeatedly on top of her head and the side of her face, according to the report. Stern said she was later diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome.

“While doing so, Tate told her repeatedly that if she ever crossed him, he was going to kill her,” the lawsuit said.

'A dream came true' In Stern's social media post, she described how Tate at first seemed like a “dream come true” who had a “provider mindset”. But, all of that changed to a “dishonest, emotionally unstable, and verbally abusive” behaviour where he would describe her as his “property”.

Stern met Tate in July 2024 after the brothers invited her to Romania because they were looking for models to help promote their cryptocurrency meme coin, according to her lawsuit. She said he convinced her the media portrayals of him were untrue, that he was actually a supporter of women.

Tate's communications, however, soon became threatening and manipulative, Stern alleged. He sent messages saying he wanted to beat and impregnate her: “You have an attitude because you're not hit enough,” he once wrote, according to the complaint.

Stern said in her social media post that she's terrified of how Tate will respond to her public accusations. “I considered many times just silently leaving Andrew and saying nothing, doing nothing, because I was scared and because it was honestly hard for me to accept that I was being abused,” she wrote. “But I can now see that doing so would be the cowardly approach.”

Andrew Tate's lawyer responds Andrew Tate's attorney, Joseph McBride, said his client denies all allegations of violence. McBride accused Stern and her lawyers of taking advantage of the recent controversy surrounding Tate, hoping it could win them a lucrative payout.

Also Read | Andrew Tate and brother Tristan leave Romania for US amid rape charges

“This is a money grab,” PTI reported McBride as saying, “This is the weaponisation of the court system against an innocent man.”

He said the messages between Tate and Stern were “doctored, edited and falsified,” adding he doesn't believe they'll be admissible in court. “None of it is true,” McBride said. “All of it is a lie.”

Who is Andrew Tate? Tate, 38, is a former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist who has amassed millions of followers online, many of them young men and boys drawn in by the luxurious lifestyle he projects. He previously was banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook for hate speech, including that women should bear responsibility for getting raped. He and his brother are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Tate brothers checked in at a police station near Romania's capital last Monday, complying with judicial control requirements in the human trafficking case that ordered them to return after weeks in the US.

Also Read | Andrew Tate to be tried in court in Romania on charges of rape and trafficking

Other cases against Andrew Tate Four British women are suing Tate in the UK after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute him on sexual violence and other abuse charges. Last March, the brothers appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case after UK authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression dating back several years.

The appeals court granted the UK request to extradite them, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.