'You can always see it coming': Bryce Dallas Howard on her box office failures with Argylle, The Lady in the Water

Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): Bryce Dallas Howard has been one of the most successful actors and directors of Hollywood, who is known for his work in the Jurassic World franchise and Star Wars series like 'The Mandalorian'.

The filmmaker opened up about her painstaking box office failures like 'Argylle' and 'The Lady in the Water' and said that she was not shocked by its poor business as she "saw it coming", reported Variety.

In an interview with 'The Independent', as quoted by Variety, the actress said, "You can always see it coming while you're making it. I've never been shocked when something doesn't work. But I'm just an actor - you're there to serve a director's vision. If a movie doesn't turn out the way that you envisioned, you can barely feel disappointed because it's not yours. You're not the person who's building the thing."

Howard said she has seen her father, the Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, break down emotionally when one of his films doesn't do well, adding: "It blows him away that I don't do that," as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, when Ron's 1992 romance "Far and Away" with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman bombed at the box office, for instance, Howard remembered her father turning to Clint Eastwood for advice on how to cope with movie failures.

"He said, 'Ronnie - a career is like a season of television. You've got 24 episodes, some of the episodes are going to be bad, some are going to be serviceable, maybe a little forgettable, and maybe five of those episodes are going to be really strong and last," added Howard.

As per Variety, Bryce Dallas Howard suffered one of her biggest flops last year with 'Argylle,' the 200 million USD star-studded spy comedy from 'Kingsman' filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

Howard headlined the tentpole as a spy novelist who gets pulled into a real-life espionage mission.