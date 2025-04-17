’You deserve every blessing eternally’: Aditi Rao Hydari pens adorable birthday message for her ’favourite human’ Sidharth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Actor Siddharth is celebrating his birthday today, and his wife, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, shared a warm and loving message to mark the special day of her "favourite human."

On Thursday, Aditi took to her Instagram to share a series of adorable pictures and heap praises on the birthday boy.

The first picture in her post was a black-and-white image of the couple smiling for the camera. Other pictures showed Siddharth posing with their pets and the couple enjoying time together on a vacation.

Calling him her "personal unicorn," the actress added a note that read, "Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love, and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate, travel buddy, animal whisperer, actor, filmmaker, music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food-order king, cook, production genius, general genius. Never a dull second with this byoot. You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu, bestest."

The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot last year in the presence of close family and friends.

In March last year, Aditi shared a post confirming their engagement, posting a sweet selfie with Siddharth. The two, known for keeping their relationship private, reportedly fell in love while filming Maha Samundram in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi will soon be seen in a web series titled O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. Imtiaz Ali took on the role of creator, writer, and showrunner, as he recently announced the project.

Excited to present the story to the world, Imtiaz, in a press note, said, "O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited to have Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi, and Arjun (all aces there), and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."

