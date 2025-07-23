‘You don’t need stars to shine’: Uditaa Goswami’s emotional tribute to Mohit Suri after Saiyaara's success

After Saiyaara’s massive box office run, director Mohit Suri’s wife, actor Uditaa Goswami, shared a rare and deeply personal note, calling him the true “star-maker” behind the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer. The film has become a breakout hit, collecting over Rs150 crore worldwide and launching two newcomers into stardom.

In an unusually candid Instagram post, Uditaa offered a glimpse into the man behind the camera—the years of struggle, the quiet sacrifices, and the relentless pursuit of creative integrity that led to Saiyaara’s success.

“I honestly don’t know where to begin—it feels a little strange saying this out loud because we usually keep things private. At home, I rarely express my appreciation; I’m more often the one giving reminders: “Turn off the lights," “Switch off the AC," “Hang your wet towel," “Give me some attention," “Stop watching TV or playing games on your phone…" And when I ask for help around the house, you say, “All I know is how to make movies." Well, that, you definitely do."

Uditaa reflected on Mohit’s long journey back to success: “This moment didn’t come easy. It’s the result of years of patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, sleepless nights, and the quiet insecurity of waiting for your time,while still holding on to the belief that you were good enough. You wanted our kids to witness the highs you once had, to feel proud of their father. And now, you haven’t just reached that point—you’ve surpassed it. They can see it. We all can.”

On the film’s success, Uditaa made it clear that credit belongs solely to Mohit. “I know people love taking credit when something big succeeds, but when it comes to #Saiyaara, it’s all you. I’m not vain enough to believe otherwise. You sacrificed a lot to pursue your vision—turned down so many tempting offers, started fresh, and rebuilt everything from the ground up.”

Calling him a “star-maker,” she wrote: “You’re a star maker—you don’t need stars to shine, and you’ve never compromised on your creative integrity. It should always be your way. And I hope this film shows everyone just how powerful that can be.”

