’You gotta trust the process’: Hailee Steinfeld on Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld is set to reprise her role in the animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and shared her take on the process.

The film is set to be released on June 4, 2027, and Steinfeld informed Josh Horowitz in an interview that she has recorded some stuff, reported Deadline.

"We're well into that thing," she said.

Although Steinfeld was worried about what she could or could not say about the Marvel flick, she said, "You've gotta trust the process."

"If there's one thing I've learned with that -- it's that," she added. "You put it in their hands and you're gonna end up with something masterful. So just gotta go with it."

Steinfeld gives her voice to Gwen Stacy in the animated films, which started with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Oscar-nominated actress reprised the role in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and will once again voice the character in 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, reported Deadline.

If the audience has to wait long to see her reprise her superhero live-action role, Steinfeld responded, "I sure hope not."

Steinfeld was noticeably absent from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, although Marvel teased that additional names would be revealed later. When questioned why she did not see her name on the director's chair like previous Marvel stars, Steinfeld did her best to avoid spoilers and sidestep the topic entirely.