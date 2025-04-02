’You need a lot of good friends’: Tigmanshu Dhulia on what makes film industry ’insecure place’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Renowned film director, screenwriter and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is known for his films like 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'Bullett Raja', shared his perspective about film industry and why it is needed to have "good friends" in Bollywood.

In a conversation with ANI, he said that the film industry is an "insecure place" "You need a lot of good friends here. Because you can't open up here. Har aadmi kamzor feel karta hai yahan kabhi na kabhi (Every person feels weak at times). If he expresses his weakness with some acquaintance, then they will take advantage of your weakness. But whom do you talk to? (lekin aap kisse baat kare?)A lot of things your wife can't understand."

He continued emphasising the importance of having good friends in the industry and why it is needed.

"'Do dost hote......' mere saath problem ho gayi hai ye (It has become a problem for me). Which movie should I do? Is the script okay or not? I am going through a bad phase in life. The movie is not working. I am not getting the actor. You have to talk to someone(Ye aapko kisise baat karni hoti hai). 'When we write the script of the film, we show a friend of the hero. Who will talk to him?'....... You need a friend in real life, too. I don't have one right now. I cannot open myself up to anybody. It's a problem."

