You Season 5: Netflix serial killer dances to Kaho Naa Pyar Hai in viral video; netizens react

Internet's favourite serial killer, Penn Badgley from Netflix's YOU series, danced to Bollywood hit Kaho Naa Pyar Hai in a viral video, and social media loves it.

Penn, who plays Joe Goldberg in YOU, grooves to the Hindi hit song in the viral video on Instagram, as onlookers cheer him on and dance along from the sides.

Although unrelated to the Netflix show YOU, it is unclear whether the 38-year-old actor was really dancing to Hritik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyar Hai or if his video from some other event was synced with the song.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Here's how netizens reacted: YOU fans in India loved watching Joe Goldberg groove to their favourite track, and said that they have seen it all now.

“I honestly could watch this all day,” said a social media user.

“This was not on my 2025 bingo card,” added another user.

“THE gossip girl dancing to a bollywood song is all I needed,” exclaimed a netizen.

A user joked: “Sabko Joe banake Rahul bann rah hai.”

“Joe Goldberg, after changing his identity for the 17th time,” a user quipped, referring to the Netflix show.

“Joe's next victim is Hrithik Roshan,” joked another user.

“Oh wow, hello YOU,” said a user.

Several social media users suggested that the dance video is either AI-generated or Penn dancing to Doechii's song ‘Anxiety’.

However, a user clarified that the viral clip is from the Jennifer Hudson show, and the YOU actor was dancing to ‘anxiety’ song.

“I think he was dancing to the show’s creators acapella of “anxiety” song made in his name, its a thing on the show. its jennifer hudson show,” the user said.

YOU, Season 5 The fifth and last season of YOU aired on Netflix on Thursday, April 24.

The OTT giant released a poster of the series and wrote: “One final time, Hello You”

Penn Badgley's struggle with body dysmorphia Penn Badgley recently shared his struggles with body dysmorphia throughout his childhood. He told People magazine that he often felt like he was not good enough and wanted a different body.

He said that his role as Dan Humphrey on 'Gossip Girl' exacerbated his body image issues, as the show's focus on aesthetics made him feel like he needed to conform to certain beauty standards.