You Season 5 Release Date: When will Netflix start streaming the final episodes of its thriller web series?

Penn Badgley, famous for playing serial killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You, is ready to move on as the show enters its final season. He reflects on society's tendency to romanticise evil and expresses relief that the series is ending.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Apr 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Penn Badgley, known for playing Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s You, says he’s ready to move on as the show enters its final season. After years of portraying the twisted lead, he says with a smile that he won’t have to talk about Joe again – unless he wants to.

Speaking with The Guardian, Badgley questions why society often makes heroes out of evil people. He believes it’s important to explore both dark and light sides of human nature. However, he now feels the world is in a different political place than when You started.

Back then, rewarding bad behaviour in stories seemed like a fun topic. But, today, he says it feels heavier and more serious.

“And for that reason, I’m really glad it’s ending,” he said with a smile.

You Season 5 OTT release date

You Season 5 will be the final part of the popular American psychological thriller series. Netflix confirmed the season on March 24, 2023.

This season will have ten episodes. You Season 5 OTT release date is set for April 24. Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg, and Madeline Brewer joins as Bronte.

Anna Camp plays twin sisters Raegan and Maddie Lockwood. Griffin Matthews plays Teddy Lockwood, and Charlotte Ritchie returns as Kate Galvin.

Filming took place from March to August 2024 in New York. The season’s release was delayed due to the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023.

You Season 5: What happened so far

Netflix web series You starts with Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager in New York, who falls for writer Beck. Obsessed, he stalks her using social media and removes anyone who gets in the way, including her friends and ex.

In You Season 2, Joe shifts to Los Angeles with a new name to escape his crimes. He meets chef Love Quinn and repeats his obsessive behaviour. Meanwhile, Love too has secrets.

In You Season 3, Joe and Love are married with a baby. Yet, Joe becomes obsessed with new women like Marienne. Love fights to keep their family intact.

In You Season 4, Joe lives in London as “Jonathan Moore”, tracking Marienne across Europe. He gets caught in a murder mystery involving rich socialites. He falls for Kate while hiding his true identity.

In You Season 5, Joe returns to New York to finally live a good life. But, his old habits and hidden past return, threatening everything once again.

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 12:11 PM IST
