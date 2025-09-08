'You think I dont have things to say...': Dhanashree Verma opens up about split with Yuzvendra Chahal, takes dig at online hate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 8 (ANI): Dhanashree Verma's divorce from Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been one of the most controversial topics of 2025.

Ever since the split, the social media influencer has faced harsh online trolling, with many calling her a "gold digger."

Now, Dhanashree, who is currently on Ashneer Grover's reality show 'Rise and Fall', opened up about her marriage and the criticism she faced. Speaking to fellow contestants, she said that respect was always important to her, even during tough times.

"When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. You think I don't have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him," she said.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, their marriage ended earlier this year. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025 and were officially granted divorce in March.

During this period, trolling against Dhanashree grew intense. Things escalated when Chahal appeared at the final divorce hearing wearing a T-shirt that read, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy."

In a new promo for Rise and Fall, Dhanashree was also seen addressing the "gold digger" tag with humour. In a promo for an upcoming episode, contestants were asked to choose between a gold bag worth ₹2 lakh and a silver bag worth ₹1 lakh. Paired with actor Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree listened as he remarked, "Dekho mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai (Look, diamonds and silver don't suit me. Gold suits me)."

Dhanashree then delivered a witty response with a reference to the trolling she has faced. She said, "Yeh line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine yeh line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega (I cannot say this line. If I say this line, I won't even get the love that I am going to get)."

'Rise and Fall' is hosted by Ashneer Grover and features popular faces from the entertainment world including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh.

Viewers can was the show on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM. (ANI)