'You will always remain in our hearts': Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on late actors birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary.

On Thursday, Neetu posted on her Instagram handle and shared an old video of Rishi Kapoor from his popular stage show, 'Khullam Khulla with Rishi Kapoor.

"You will always remain in our hearts, happy birthday," Neetu wrote in her caption.

The video features numerous memorable moments, capturing the late actor's witty stage presence.

It also includes the reactions from the star-studded guests, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Subhash Ghai.

Heaping praise on his father, the 'Animal' star said, "You know, a man who's been in the industry for 40 years now and all the anecdotes and all his experiences and to share it with such a large audience, I think it's a wonderful idea."

Neetu Kapoor could also be seen seated in the audience, laughing her heart out as Rishi Kapoor took centre-stage.

Reacting to the post, fans as well as celebrities were seen remembering the late actor on his birth anniversary. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday, Chintu. You will always be missed. So fortunate to work with you in luck by chance."

The star couple's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also took to her Instagram stories and paid a tribute to her father.

"We celebrate you every day, Papa. You are loved, missed, and remembered-always. Happy Birthday. Love you..."

Rishi and Neetu got married in January 1980 and were blessed with two children, Riddhima and Ranbir.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together, like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

