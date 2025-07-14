'You will be missed forever': Prithviraj Sukumaran mourns demise of stuntman Raju

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran offered condolences over the demise of popular stuntman Raju, who lost his life on the set of Pa Ranjith and actor Arya's upcoming film.

Raju reportedly died while executing a car stunt.

Expressing sorrow, Prithviraj on Monday took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Rest in peace Raju! So many moments of magic that would have been impossible to film without your skill and guts. You will be missed forever."

Popular stunt choreographer Silva, who has directed action for stars like Mohanlal, extended his condolences to Raju's family through a post on his Instagram handle. "One of our great car jumping stunt artist, S M Raju, died today while doing car stunts. Our stunt union and Indian film industry will be missing him (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

Raju was well-known in the Kollywood industry for his daring stunts and had been a part of several films.

The news of his demise was confirmed by actor Vishal.

Vishal, who has collaborated with Raju on numerous projects over the years, paid an emotional tribute on social media.

"So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doing a car toppling sequence for Jammy (@arya_offl) and @beemji Ranjith's film this morning. I have known Raju for so many years, and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and again. He was such a brave person. My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace," he wrote on X.

Vishal also pledged to support Raju's family in the long term.

"May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss. Not just this tweet -- I will definitely be there for his family's future, being from the same film industry and in gratitude for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty, I extend my support for them. God bless," he added. (ANI)