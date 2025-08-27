'Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post explained

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift went from ‘I won’t marry me either' to ‘I would marry you with paper rings’ after dating the National Football League (NFL) player, Travis Kelce. The couple announced their engagement on the internet, and their Swifties, aka fans, were a part of their post. Here's how.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement When Swift and Kelce announced their engagement, they shared a joint post with pictures of the American footballer proposing to the singer.

They posted pictures of themselves in a garden of pink and white flowers. While one photo had Kelce on one knee, looking up at Swift as he popped the question, another gave a sneak peek at the large rock on the singer's ring finger. In the background of the post, Swift's hit song So High School was added.

They shared with the world on Instagram: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," making fans feel heard and seen.

'Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married': Explained How is that connected to fans? Why did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce call themselves ‘English teacher, gym teacher’?

The answer lies in how fans have long drawn parallels between Swift’s artistic persona and the archetype of an English teacher.

Long before her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star became public, Swifties (Taylor Swift fans) often described her as having “English teacher vibes.”

This perception comes largely from her love of weaving literary references into her songs. For instance, she is said to reimagine Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in her hit Love Story. In New Romantics, she nods to Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.

Beyond her lyrics, Swift’s overall aesthetic, such as her style, her poise, and the way she communicates, even her choice of words, has often been described as resembling the approachable but inspiring English teacher many fans remember fondly from their school days.

The comparison grew so common that fans regularly joke about it on social media.

In July, a fan shared on X, formerly Twitter, “Taylor would be my favorite English teacher and I’d probably have a crush on her.”

A year earlier, another fan shared a compilation video of Swift interacting with children. The caption said: “I just realised that one of the reasons I love Taylor Swift is because she gives such English teacher vibes. As someone who always got emotionally attached to English teachers, I get it. Just look at this video of Taylor with kids.”

“From “I Wouldn’t Marry Me Either” to “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” posted yet another fan after the big news.

Once Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public, fans naturally extended the analogy to him.

With his popularity on the football field, gym body and career in the NFL, he fit neatly into the role of the quintessential “gym teacher”, according to fans.