Your favourite actor Jackie Chan is alive and kicking - don't fall for the viral hoax and false claims

Jackie Chan is alive. Reports claiming that the veteran actor and martial artist has died are false, despite a wave of social media posts suggesting otherwise.
A memorial-style black-and-white photograph carrying the words ‘Jackie Chan 1954-2026’ began circulating across social media, prompting fans to believe that the 72-year-old actor had died. The claim gathered millions of views within hours and led some users to post tributes to the global action star.
However, there is no credible evidence that Chan has died. Gulte, which investigated the claim, reported that the posts are part of a viral death hoax. Hindustan Times, The Times of India and other outlets have also confirmed that the actor is alive.
The misleading post appears to have gained traction after an X user shared the black-and-white image alongside text referring to Chan having “passed” the age of 71 and turning 72. The wording, combined with the obituary-style photograph and the dates displayed on it, appears to have caused confusion among social media users.
One version of the post reportedly crossed several million views within a few hours. The Times of India reported that the image had received more than seven million views, while other reports put the reach of individual posts even higher.
Chan made a public appearance in Singapore on 7 July, when he visited Pei Chun Public School. According to The Straits Times, the actor interacted with students and staff during the visit and sang his song Hard to Say Goodbye. Hindustan Times reported that he interacted with more than 900 students during the event.
The timing of the latest hoax appears to have contributed to the confusion. Chan has not been seen publicly as frequently in recent months, allowing an old pattern of celebrity death misinformation to gain momentum online.
This is also not the first time the actor has been falsely declared dead on the internet. Similar rumours involving Chan have circulated repeatedly over the years, demonstrating how quickly an unverified post can acquire the appearance of a legitimate news report once it is repeatedly shared.
Chan's official website has previously warned fans about impersonation and misinformation involving his name, directing users towards his verified social media accounts.
For now, the viral claim that Jackie Chan has died remains exactly that - a false social media rumour. There has been no credible announcement from his representatives or family confirming his death.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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