'Your talent inspired generations': Kiara Advani pens moving tribute to Kamini Kaushal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Actor Kiara Advani penned a touching tribute in fond memory of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal, who breathed her last at the of 98 on Thursday night.

After learning about Kamini Kaushal's demise, Kiara, who worked with her in 'Kabir Singh', took to Instagram and opened up about how the iconic actress inspired generations with her talent.

"It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji," she posted.

Earlier on Friday evening, Shahid Kapoor also remembered Kamini Kaushal with a heartfelt tribute.

"Rest in light maam," he posted on Instagram story, sharing a picture of Kamini Kaushal from Kabir Singh.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival, and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or.

It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles. The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

The actress also worked in television, with her most iconic show being Chand Sitare on Doordarshan.