Your Thanksgiving OTT Watch-List: Must-watch new movies online - Oh What Fun, Playdate, Freakier Friday, and more

Thanksgiving is often a time for comfort, warmth and spending time with loved ones — and what better way to unwind after a hearty meal than with a good film or two? If you’re looking for something entertaining to stream this holiday season, here are five hand-picked movies available on popular OTT platforms that promise laughs, drama and holiday cheer.

Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video)

In this light-hearted Christmas comedy, Michelle Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster — the dedicated holiday host who keeps her family together every festive season. But this year, things go awry when her family, caught up in their own chaos, forgets her entirely during a planned outing.

Feeling undervalued and taken for granted, Claire sets off on an unexpected solo adventure that ends up being the most liberating experience of her life. Warm, witty and relatable, ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ is ideal for a cosy family watch as you ease into the Christmas season.

Playdate (Prime Video)

Starring Alan Ritchson, Kevin James and Sarah Chalke, ‘Playdate’ is a zany, action-comedy romp about Brian — a newly unemployed dad navigating life as a stay-at-home parent.

He agrees to a simple playdate with Jeff, another stay-at-home dad — but Jeff turns out to be wildly unpredictable. What begins as a harmless playdate spirals into chaos and hilarity. If you want something silly with heart — perfect for those post-feast, relaxed hours — this is a fun bet.

After the Hunt (Prime Video)

If you’re in the mood for something intense and gripping, After the Hunt could be the pick for you. With a strong cast and a story rooted in secrets, power struggles and buried guilt, the film promises a psychological drama that contrasts sharply with the holiday comedies. It’s the kind of film you might want to save for alone time — quiet, contemplative, and perfect for late-night viewing when the house is calm.

A Merry Little EX-MAS (Netflix)

This film presents a bittersweet story of a separated couple trying to create one final perfect Christmas for their children before finalising their divorce. Their carefully laid plans go sideways when the husband turns up unexpectedly with his new girlfriend.

The result? A tale that’s equal parts heartfelt and awkwardly funny — full of emotion, humour and tense family dynamics. With Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson in lead roles, it’s a thoughtful yet entertaining watch for those who appreciate drama with a touch of holiday nostalgia.

Freakier Friday (Disney+ via JioHotstar)

A fresh, multigenerational twist on a beloved classic, ‘Freakier Friday’ reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in a body-swap comedy that now spans generations.

This time, the chaos doesn’t stop at mother and daughter — it involves new family dynamics, teenage dramas and unexpected emotional beats. Quirky, fun and often laugh-out-loud hilarious, it’s an excellent pick if you’re looking for something light-hearted yet full of charm.