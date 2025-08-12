'Youre a good-looking guy, but...': Bigg Boss 14 contestant recalls spark is missing jibe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Days after 'Mirzapur' actor Isha Talwar opened up about an unusual audition experience with casting director Shanoo Sharma, television actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Abhinav Shukla shared his own story.

In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, Shukla opened up about an incident that took place in 2014, just before the release of his film 'Roar.' He recalled meeting Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma, who told him he was "good looking" but lacked the "spark" needed. The comment, he admitted, left a mark on him.

"When my movie Roar was slated to release back in the day, I was cajoled by my well-wishers to go meet Yash Raj Films' casting director. I did, and she told me: 'You are a good looking guy, but that's it; the spark is missing. You can audition, but...'" he wrote on Instagram.

Shukla added that a few years later, he was face-to-face with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Inshallah.' This time, the feedback was completely different. Bhansali praised him, saying he was "super talented" and asked why he had not worked more. The film was later shelved, but Shukla said the meeting showed him that "insults are an opportunity to meet the people who value your talent and time."

"A few years down the line, I was sitting face-to-face with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir for his next Inshallah. I remember SLB was all praise, very appreciative, and asked me many times, 'How come you haven't worked so much? I saw the audition, you are super talented.' The movie got shelved, and my destiny took a turn! @talwarisha, I can relate, and I think insults are an opportunity to meet the people who value your talent & time!" Shukla wrote.

His post came as a response to Isha Talwar's earlier comments, where she said Sharma once asked her to perform a crying scene in a crowded restaurant, something that shattered her confidence.

Shanoo Sharma has been credited with discovering actors like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra and most recently auditioned the leads of Mohit Suri's blockbuster 'Saiyaara.'

