'Youre free to go': Salman Khan schools Farrhana Bhatt for harsh Gaurav Khanna comments, asks her to leave BB house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of BB 19 will see host Salman Khan take contestant Farrhana Bhatt to task for her comment on Gaurav Khanna in a recent captaincy task.

The incident took place after a heated argument during a task last week spiralled out of control. What began as a minor disagreement soon turned into one of the biggest fights of the season, with both contestants losing their calm. Salman decided to address the matter head-on and made it clear that Farrhana had crossed a line.

Farrhana received strong reactions from BB fans outside after she insulted actor Gaurav Khanna and called him "TV ka superstar" in a mocking tone, questioning his relevance. Her remarks did not sit well with viewers, who accused her of disrespecting television artists.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Salman is seen lashing out at Farrhana over her comments. In the clip, the actor is seen reminding her that Bigg Boss is a platform to test one's personality, not a place to insult someone's profession or background.

In the promo, Salman says, "Farrhana apne kya kahan tha, B-Grade log...gawaar, ap national television par ye sab bol rahi hai. TV apke level se bohot niche hai, TV ki aukaat hi nahin hai ki ap is par nazar aao. I am embarrassed. Maine Gaurav ke shows dekhe hai, meri maa ne dekhe hai. Me kehta hu, he is a superstar. Me apko ek offer deta hu. Ye show, ye medium apke lie bohot chota hai..."( Farrhana, you said B-grade people...illiterate, you are saying all this on national television. According to you, TV is beneath your level, not even worthy of your attention. I am embarrassed. I've seen Gaurav's shows, and my mother has too. I say he is a superstar. I'm giving you an offer, this show and this medium are too small for you.)

