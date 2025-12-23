Famous YouTuber ‘Adam the Woo' dies at 51: Check out his last video from Florida where he was found dead

YouTuber Adam Williams, aka ‘Adam the Woo’, passed away in Florida. He was 51, as reported by TMZ. As the cause of his death remains a mystery, his last vlog on YouTube has now grabbed netizens' attention.

'Adam the Woo' found dead at 51 According to multiple reports, Adam Williams was found dead at his house in Florida.

Adam the Woo's last video from Florida Going by his daily vlog channel, The Daily Woo, Adam Williams' last video is from Florida, where he died. The video was shot five days before Christmas as he took over the streets with ‘Grinch’. Bringing festive cheer to people and clicking pictures with the public, the duo were seen discussing the holiday decor and checking out the busy streets of Downtown.

The video is titled “The Grinch Takes Over Celebration Florida.”

The video was uploaded on 21 December, crossing 76K views on the platform.

Check it out: