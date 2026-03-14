YouTuber Anurag Dobhals condition turns 'serious' after car crash incident, manager shares health update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): A health update on Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has left his fans worried after his manager said his condition has become "serious and worse".

Dobhal is currently receiving medical care following a car crash earlier this month.

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He was hospitalised after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was streaming live on Instagram. Following the accident, he was admitted to the hospital.

In the early hours of Saturday, his manager, Rohit Panday, took to Instagram Stories to provide an update on the YouTuber's health. He stated that Dobhal's condition, which had initially been "stable", had later deteriorated due to complications.

"Update: Anurag Bhai's condition was stable until this morning, but it has become serious and worse because his lungs were partially damaged in the accident, which led to a severe infection. He has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia," his Instagram story read.

Panday further informed followers that Dobhal is under close medical supervision and asked everyone to pray for his recovery. "He is currently under the supervision of doctors. We would request you all to pray for him."

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For context, Dobhal, one of India's most popular motovloggers who also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the livestream earlier this month. In the video, he spoke about challenges in his personal life and indicated that the clip could be his "last video".

According to Dobhal, he had been under mental pressure from family members following his inter-caste marriage. (ANI)