In the attention economy, where user time is the scarcest commodity, platforms such as content sites, OTT services and social networks are competing for every second of engagement. Several studies peg Gen Z attention spans at just around eight seconds, less than that of a goldfish. Ironically, video streaming and social media platforms—often blamed for this shrunk span—are now trying to hold users longer. They are rolling out mini-games and interactive features to boost retention and keep users within their ecosystems. And with habit-forming and engaging features, they may pull in users still reeling under India's real-money gaming curbs.
YouTube’s Playables Battle Shrinking Attention Spans: Mini-Games Hook GenZ Longer
SummaryYouTube now has games on its app with Playables in India, and Netflix and LinkedIn are doubling down on in-app gaming. Platforms are using mini-games to grab more user attention, with estimates suggesting a 5–10% rise in session time by blending watching and playing into one experience.
In the attention economy, where user time is the scarcest commodity, platforms such as content sites, OTT services and social networks are competing for every second of engagement. Several studies peg Gen Z attention spans at just around eight seconds, less than that of a goldfish. Ironically, video streaming and social media platforms—often blamed for this shrunk span—are now trying to hold users longer. They are rolling out mini-games and interactive features to boost retention and keep users within their ecosystems. And with habit-forming and engaging features, they may pull in users still reeling under India's real-money gaming curbs.
About the Author
Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z culture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.
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