YRF halts Tiger vs Pathaan to revamp spy universe, shifts focus to Ranbir Kapoor-led Dhoom 4: Report

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has reportedly paused its much-anticipated project ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’, which was set to bring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on screen.

The decision comes amid growing rumours that the film has been shelved, though sources suggest it may only be delayed as the studio rethinks its approach.

‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ postponed: Report According to a report from Peepingmoon, producer Aditya Chopra is currently reassessing the future of the YRF Spy Universe.

“Aditya believes the spy universe films are veering towards repetition and need a revitalised approach to storytelling and presentation. So he is re-evaluating the roadmap and making significant changes to future plans,” the report stated.

The aim, it added, is to avoid “formula fatigue” by exploring fresh directions and introducing innovative storytelling styles.

In the meantime, Chopra is said to be shifting focus to another high-profile franchise - ‘Dhoom 4.’

Dhoom 4, starring Ranbir Kapoor, in talks As per News18, Chopra is working closely with writer Shridhar Raghavan on the story and screenplay. The reboot is being carefully developed to match the excitement surrounding the next chapter in the popular action series.

The report also stated that Ranbir Kapoor is being considered to headline ‘Dhoom 4’, with the character tailored to match his unique on-screen persona.

“Ranbir is the apt choice for Dhoom 4 and the character is designed to keep his aura and personality in mind,” it said.

The makers are also reportedly in talks with Ayan Mukerji to direct, with plans to begin production in April 2026. The new film is said to be set on a global scale, with a distinctive visual and narrative style unlike anything previously seen in the YRF Spy Universe.

About the Spy Universe The YRF Spy Universe is centred on a series of spy action films, featuring three main characters so far - Salman Khan's Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan's Kabir.

The franchise also includes comic books, graphic novels and video games.

The next film of the franchise - War 2 - will bring back Hrithik Roshan's Kabir to the big screen. The film will also mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut. Kiara Advani will play the film's leading lady.