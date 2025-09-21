YS Jagan extends wishes for 'continued glory' to Mohanlal, hails his 'everlasting' contribution to cinema

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Sunday, extended his wishes to Mohanlal after the veteran actor was named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema.

Taking to his X account, Reddy praised Mohanlal's long-standing contribution to Indian cinema, adding that the actor's "versatility" and body of work will always remain timeless.

"Congratulations to Shri @Mohanlal on being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His contribution to Indian cinema is everlasting, and his versatility as an actor is unparalleled. Wishing him continued glory and good health," Reddy wrote on X.

Mohanlal, who has acted in over four decades of films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema, is widely celebrated for his powerful performances and unique screen presence.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the announcement for the actor, who is seen as the defining face of Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also shared a note praising the veteran star's remarkable journey.

Calling his contribution "outstanding," Naidu wrote, "Congratulations to Shri @Mohanlal Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema. This well-deserved recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions as an actor, director, and producer that have profoundly enriched Indian cinema, inspiring generations."

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal worked in a number of films across various genres. Known for primarily working in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.He also received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. In another feather to his cap, Mohanlal will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025. (ANI)