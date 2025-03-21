Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got separated in 2022? Divorce petition reveals SHOCKING details

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma divorce: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Bigg Boss icon, and choreographer Dhanashree Verma got divorced on Thursday, March 20. However, the duo's divorce petition revealed that the couple had already got separated in June 2022.

According to the petition, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020 and got separated in June 2022. They had filed a petition for divorce by mutual consent on February 5.

Chahal and Dhanashree's divorce was expedited after the Bombay High Court waived off the six-month cooling period as Chahal wouldn’t be available after the start of IPL 2025.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma separation in 2022 Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022.

Rumours about the separation between the couple began in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. Verma dropped her ex-husband's surname a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma unfollow each other In January 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Indian cricketer even deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree. Though Dhanashree unfollowed Yuzvendra on Instagram, she hasn't deleted any pictures with him.

What's next for Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are now divorced. Chahal's lawyer, Nitin Gupta stated: “The family court has accepted the joint petition filed by Chahal and Verma seeking divorce by mutual consent,” stated multiple reports.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a spinner for the Kings XI Punjab IPL team, is set to join his team, Punjab Kings, for IPL 2025 commencing on March 22.