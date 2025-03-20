Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reached court the Bombay Court on Thursday for their divorce hearing. While the estranged couple's appearance sparked a media frenzy, it was Yuzvendra’s t-shirt that grabbed everyone's attention.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree arrived separately. While Dhanashree kept it simple in a white t-shirt and blue jeans, Yuzvendra wore a black t-shirt and denim pants. His t-shirt read, “Be your own sugar daddy.”
His t-shirt has led social media users to believe it’s a subtle dig at Dhanashree. Dhanashree will receive ₹4.75 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra as directed by the family court to finalise the divorce.
Reacting to Yuzvendra's t-shirt, a user wrote in the comments, “Nice t-shirt,” with laughing emojis. Another added saying, “T-shirt jaan kar pehni heii (The t-shirt was worn intentionally).” Someone also commented, “Bhai khel gaya Tshirt pehen k (well played brother).”
Previously there were rumours that Dhanashree had demanded an alimony of ₹60 crore from Yuzvendra.
However, Bar and Bench quoted their consent term, which elaborated that Yuzvendra Chahal had agreed to pay permanent alimony of ₹4 crore 75 lakhs to Dhanashree Verma.
However, Yuzvendra Chahal is said to have only paid ₹2 crore, 37 lakhs and 55 thousand, to date.
The Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period under the Hindu Marriage Act, allowing Yuzvendra and Dhanashree to proceed with their mutual consent divorce without delay.
The court saw the non-payment of the rest of the amount as a matter of non-compliance. It is said to be the reason why the cooling-off plea was rejected.
Yuzvendra and Dhanashree tied the knot in 2020. They have been living separately for almost a year now.
Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal's lawyer, Nitin Kumar Gupta, confirmed that the court has officially granted Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce.
Gupta, representing Chahal, said, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."
