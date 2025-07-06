Yuzvendra Chahal confirms his relationship with RJ Mahvash at Kapil Sharma show; netizens say ‘Leave them alone’

Following his split from Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been at the centre of speculation linking him romantically to RJ Mahvash. He has apparently confirmed his relationship with her on a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Chahal spilled the beans in the show where cricketers Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir were also present there. Kiku Sharda was seen teasing Chahal about the relationship rumors, even asking, “Yeh kya chal raha hai, Yuzvendra Chahal ji? Kaun hai yeh, poora India jaanna chahta hai. Aaj kal bade aap aise rehte ho haan. Kaun hai yeh? (What is going on? The entire nation wants to know who is she).”

Chahal replied, “India jaan chuka hai, 4 mahine pehle (Everyone knows four months before).” Though he didn't take the name but the scene was full of enjoyment ans smiles during this excerpt.

Internet was certain he was talking about RJ Mahvash.

Netizens react One of users said, “Leave them alone.” Another said, “Now u know why Chahal is injured.” “Indirectly RJ Mahvash ke baare mein puch liya," commented a third.

Also Read | Watch: Chahal avoids paparazzi as PBKS star returns to Mumbai with RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have reportedly been together since last year. Mahvash was often seen supporting the cricketer during IPL matches, even when he was sidelined due to injury. Their presence at public functions, dinners, vacations, and her posts praising him on social media have further fueled the speculation. They also recently appeared together in a commercial.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma finalised their divorce on March 20, 2025, just days prior to the beginning of IPL 2025 on March 22.