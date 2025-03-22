Infidelity, physical abuse in Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma marriage? Netizens try to decode new song after divorce

The divorce of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal continues to keep social media users busy. After the cricketer flaunter his ‘Be your own sugar daddy’ t-shirt, Dhanashree dropped her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine. The song released on the day of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra's divorce.

Dhanashree Verma's new song Dekha Ji Dekha Maine The video sparked debate among netizens, with many speculating whether Dhanashree was hinting at her marriage with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dekha Ji Dekha Maine is centred around a toxic, abusive relationship and adultery. The music video features Dhanashree alongside Ishwak Singh who plays her on-screen husband. The video highlights domestic violence, depicting how Dhanashree's character suffers from physical abuse in marriage.

Advertisement

It also shows Dhanashree being cheated by her husband in the video.

Dekha Ji Dekha Maine is written and composed by Jaani. It is sung by Jyoti Nooran for T-Series.

Watch video here:

Internet reacts to Dhanashree song Reacting to the song, a user wrote in the comment section of YouTube, “Did she indirectly reveal infidelity, physical abuse and insecurity as main reasons of their broken marriage? (sic)” Another commented, “You never know what's happening with someone in their personal lives.. we can't judge Dhanashree only here (sic).”

Advertisement

Someone also pointed out, “It's crazy how everyone blames Dhanaa for their divorce..... no one knows real reason still everyone one just knows she is the only one at fault.... what if she is not , what if reality is completely different from what people assuming ..... please be kind especially when you don't know the reality it's ok if you don't like her but hating on her is completely wrong (sic).”

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce Dhanashree and Yuzvendra finalised their divorce on March 20.

The duo tied the knot in December 2020 and filed for divorce four years later in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

Confirming the news about the divorce, Yuzvendra Chahal’s advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta on March 20 told the media, “The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife." The 34-year-old leg spin bowler will be paying ₹4.75 crore alimony as part of their settlement, of which ₹2.37 crore has already been transferred.