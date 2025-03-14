Yuzvendra Chahal's latest post on Instagram is grabbing everyone's attention, including RJ Mahvash. Yuzvendra shared a hilarious video of himself as he recreated the iconic scene from Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Impressed by the video, RJ Mahvash dropped a reply and added fuel to their dating rumours.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Holi post In the video, Yuzvendra turned into Shah Rukh Khan to ace the actor's entry scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Yuzvendra is seen getting off a gold cart, almost like how the actor got off from the helicopter. Wearing an all-black outfit, Yuzvendra smiles and runs to Piyush Sharma and Jasmeet Singh Bhatia who wait for him with a plate of gulaal by the door, much like Jaya Bachchan in the film.

The cricketer makes a dramatic entry and says, “Tum fans ko mere aane se Pehle kaise pata lag jaata hai? Nahi lagna chahiye. Humari bhi privacy hoti hai! Inko hatao bey! (how do you fans figure out my whereabouts? You shouldn't be! We also have our privacy! Get them out of here)”

Sharing the video, Yuzvendra Chahal added a hilarious spin to the film title and wrote, “Hamesha Khushi, Kabhi Nahi Gham ft. Yuzi bhai! #SherSquad, wishing you a colourful Holi! #YuzendraChahal #HappyHoli #PunjabKings #ipl2025."

Watch video here:

RJ Mahvash reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal's video His hilarious video left fans in splits. Among them, RJ Mahvash commented, “Sir meri movie me aap lead role karlo (please be the lead actor in my film)," with laughing and clapping emojis.

While the cricketer is yet to write back to RJ Mahvash, a user replied to the comment saying: “Shadi kar do (get married).” “Sab dekh raha hoo vroo (We are noticing everything),” added another. Someone also called RJ Mahvash as “bhabiji (sister-in-law).”

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted in public for the first time during the India versus New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma.

However, this wasn't the first time that Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvash were linked together. Earlier, RJ Mahvash had dismissed dating speculations after a picture of her with Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration went viral on social media.

She had posted on Instagram, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020. They got divorced recently, claimed a report.