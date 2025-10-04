‘Be ready for one more case’: Yuzvendra Chahal warns Samay Raina after comedian's indirect digs at Dhanashree Verma

Comedian Samay Raina recently joined Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, in an advertisement for a makeup brand. In the video, he was seen taking multiple, indirect digs at Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. While he didn't name Varma in the video, fans believe it was indeed for her.

Samay Raina takes indirect digs at Dhanashree Verma Seemingly, even Chahal is convinced that it was indeed for Varma, as he was seen joking, warning the comedian.

In the video, Samay Raina dropped a series of sharp references, seemingly aimed at Dhanashree Varma. When RJ Mahvash mentioned her favourite letter being “M,” Samay quickly quipped, “Mera hai U, Z (Yuzvi),” subtly hinting at Yuzvendra Chahal. He then spoke about his “rise and fall” within two months, an indirect dig at Varma, who had recently claimed on the reality show Rise and Fall that Chahal cheated on her just two months into their marriage.

The jibes continued as Raina cheekily asked Mahvash, “What’s half of 8 crore?” prompting her surprised response of “4 crore,” a possible nod to the alleged ₹4.75 crore alimony. To top it off, he wore a T-shirt that read: “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”. The very same slogan Chahal had sported on a T-shirt during his divorce with Varma earlier this year.

Sharing the video, Samay wrote on Instagram, “Podcast karne mai fatt gayi @rj.mahvash ?!"

Watch video:

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash's video He also shared a screenshot from his video call with Chahal. In the image, the cricketer was seen laughing as he was speaking with the comedian. Sharing the screenshot, Samay made yet another cheeky remark. He wrote, “Love you my sugar daddy."

Chahal reacted to Raina's post and warned him jokingly, “Be ready for one more case," along with several laughing emojis.

Yuzvendra Chahal to Samay Raina after reacting to video with RJ Mahvash.

The cricketer also dropped a comment in Samay Raina and RJ Mahvash's video post. He wrote, “Be ready for one more case @maisamayhoon #4cr," with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma is yet to react to the post.

Netizens react to Samay Raina's video The video has now gone viral.

Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, “Samay hi kar sakta h bas (only Samay Raina can do this).” “Hahahahahahhahha Uno reverse pe uno reverse kardia (This is uno reverse on uno reverse),” added another.