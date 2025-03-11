Cricket Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the spotlight, but this time because of his soon-to-be-ex-wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Dhanashree, who had once archived all the pictures with her husband on Instagram during the rift, has now un-archived them.

This comes a day after Chahal was spotted enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai with rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash amid his ongoing divorce from Dhanashree.

Dhanashree archived all her pictures and videos with Chahal last year amid rumours of a split. She even archived her wedding pictures from 2020.

However, on Monday, the posts reappeared on her Instagram feed. These include pictures from their dates, outings, brand collaborations, and even wedding or occasional photographs.

This wasn't all, Dhanashree also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that read: “Blaming women is always in fashion.”

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram story from March 10

Fans first noticed the old pictures on her Instagram profile and commented: “Why unarchive all the pics again.”

Her name, “Dhanashree”, was trending on Twitter, the social media platform now called X, after the cricketer was spotted with his female friend.

Several social media users wondered why everyone was so interested in a woman unarchiving old posts. Many even wondered if the restoration of posts hinted at reconciliation between the two.

Also Read | Dhanashree trends on X after Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash at finals

Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal divorce According to a Hindustan Times report, Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, filed for a divorce at a Mumbai court on February 22.

Nitin K Gupta, Yuzvendra Chahal's lawyer, confirmed that the divorce petition was filed with mutual consent, and the case was presented in front of the Bandra court, as per the news report.