Zach Bryan wears ‘Free Palestine’ shirt at Gillette Stadium after Ed Sheeran- Macklemore row | Video

Singer Zach Bryan wore a “Free Palestine” shirt during his concert at Gillette Stadium on Friday, weeks after rapper Macklemore was barred from performing at the Massachusetts venue following pro-Palestinian comments.

Bryan was performing the first of two concerts at Gillette Stadium. His second show is scheduled for Saturday night.

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The shirt worn by Bryan featured the words “Free Palestine” and “An appeal to heaven”, along with a pine tree logo. Some members of his band also wore shirts carrying similar messages, CBS reported.

According to a 2024 Associated Press article, “An appeal to heaven” is a phrase dating back to the Revolutionary War. It was also featured on the official maritime flag of Massachusetts until 1971. The phrase originated from the belief that God would deliver the colonists from tyranny.

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Zach Bryan’s Gillette Stadium appearance follows Macklemore controversy Bryan's appearance comes weeks after Macklemore was dropped from musician Ed Sheeran's “Loop” tour after saying “Free Palestine” during a concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Macklemore had been scheduled to perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro alongside Sheeran. However, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who also owns the stadium, called Sheeran to tell him Macklemore would not be allowed to perform at the venue.

“Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line,” Kraft wrote in a statement after Macklemore's remarks.

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What did Macklemore say about the controversy? Macklemore responded in an Instagram post, saying that “Antisemitism is real,” but argued that criticism of Israel and saying “Free Palestine” should not be conflated with hatred of Jewish people.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran returns to stage after Macklemore fallout

Every other supporting act scheduled for Sheeran's tour subsequently dropped out in solidarity with Macklemore.

Since then, Macklemore has pledged to donate $1 million to support Palestinians. He also called on Kraft to match his donation.

Kraft later issued a statement saying he had already spoken to Sheeran about matching the pop star's own $2 million donation pledge.

Also Read | Finneas and Aaron Rowe exit Ed Sheeran tour after Macklemore removal

Why were Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium concerts cancelled? Sheeran's concerts at Gillette Stadium had been scheduled for September 25 and 26. However, both shows were cancelled after a nor'easter hit the area that weekend.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.