Dangal actress Zaira Wasim is now married, shares wedding photos: ‘Qubool hai'

Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, best known for her acclaimed performances in Dangal and Secret Superstar, is now married.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share the first photographs from her nikaah ceremony, marking a new and deeply personal chapter in her life.

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim is married! In the images, Zaira Wasim can be seen signing the nikaah nama in a serene, intimate setting. Another photograph captures a symbolic moment of her and her husband — their backs turned to the camera — gazing up at the moon.

The understated elegance of the pictures reflects the actress’s private nature since stepping away from the limelight.

Internet reacts to the pictures Moments after Zaira posted these pictures, internet and social media users flocked to her comments to praise and congratulate her.

While one person wrote, “Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully. Your journey inspires me every day. May this new chapter bring you peace, joy, and every blessing you deserve queen you are phenomenal (sic),” another person wrote, “Allahumma barik, sister. May Allah bless your marriage and keep you both together till Jannah, Ameen (sic).”

A third person wrote, “May Allah bless your marriage, fill your hearts with love, mercy, and understanding, and make your union a means of drawing closer to Him (sic).”

Internet congratulated Zaira Wasim on her marriage.

Zaira Wasim's Work Front Zaira rose to fame in 2016 with her portrayal of the young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, a role that earned her both critical acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She went on to star in Secret Superstar (2017), playing a musically gifted teenager, and later appeared in The Sky Is Pink (2019) alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

However, in June 2019, at the peak of her career, Zaira announced her decision to retire from acting, citing her faith as the reason.

In a heartfelt social media post, she explained that her work was interfering with her “iman” (faith) and that she no longer felt connected to the profession in a way that aligned with her spiritual beliefs.