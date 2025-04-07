Zaira Wasim defends SMC workers after sharing images of plastic bottles, overflowing bins at Badamwari Park

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim is known for her Twitter posts regarding the teachings of Islam. On Monday, the former actor shared an unusual post regarding trash littered across Badamwari Park in Kashmir. She posted a series of pictures from the location.

Advertisement

Zaira Wasim shares pics from Badamwari Park In the pictures, plastic bottles and polythene bags were seen scattered all around. It also showed overflowing bins with garbage and other discarded materials. Packets of chips, paper cups and plastic spoons were thrown everywhere in the park.

Sharing the pictures, Zaira wrote, “Went for an early morning walk to Badamwari today — and it was truly heartbreaking. Bohot dukh (very painful). It felt so unfair; to the season, to nature, to the space itself. I went hoping to enjoy the spring blooms, but from the moment you enter, all you see is trash. Plastic bottles, wrappers, overflowing bins, litter scattered everywhere — across the grass, even on the main walkway. Such a beautiful place, completely disrespected. Not a single part of the park felt clean. Bohot hi dukh (This is very sad).”

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Zaira Wasim post Responding to her post, many highlighted similar sentiments towards the condition of the Badamwari Park which is one of the popular tourist attractions.

One user commented, “I also have witnessed the same thing and it's not just the situation of our beautiful Parks but also the roads.” “Authorities are responsible for it,” added another.

Advertisement

“We must acknowledge our responsibility to care for these spaces; they are not just parks, but a community. It's imperative that we strive to never throw plastic bottles or wrappers anywhere but in designated bins,” commented one more user.

While some backed Srinagar Municipal Corporation in this matter, her post also left people blaming the SMC workers for poor maintenance. “These dustbins are mostly toppled over by stray dogs at night, so the safari karamcharis of @SMC_Srinagar can’t be blamed for this,” added someone.

Zaira Wasim defends SMC workers Soon after sharing the first post, Zaira Wasim came out in support of SMC workers. Replying to her original post, the Secret Superstar actor added, “Also, blaming SMC workers is not just unfair — it's misplaced. What we're witnessing here is not their failure, but a reflection of our collective lack of civic sense.”

Advertisement

She also shared, “My heart genuinely goes out to the akela cleaner I saw this morning. He was working silently, all by himself, just outside the park. When I arrived, that corner of the street was littered with plastic and papers. By the time I left, barely 30 minutes later, it had been completely cleaned — by one person, quietly doing his job with dedication and care. That man deserves a raise, or at the very least, more helping hands. This isn’t on the sanitation workers. This is on us.”

Who is Zaira Wasim Zaira made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 film, Dangal alongside Aamir Khan at the age of 16. She played the younger version of Geeta Phogat.

She last appeared in The Sky Is Pink before quitting her acting career due to her faith and religious beliefs.