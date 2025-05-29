Zamaana Lage song out: Netizens are in awe as makers drop first ‘magical’ track from ‘Metro...In Dino’

Netizens were left in complete awe of the “magical” first song from ‘Metro...In Dino’ – Zamaana Lage, and said that the track took them on a bittersweet ride of memories between the old gazal and its new rendition.

Zamaana Lage, the first track of the film's album, was released on Wednesday, May 28.

It combines Pritam Chakraborty's music and Arijit Singh-Shashwat Singh's vocals to craft a song derived from poet Qaisar Ul Jafri's evocative line, “Tumhaare sheher ka mausam bada suhana lage.” Sandeep Shrivastava has penned additional lyrics.

Pritam said Zamaana Lage was an attempt to revive the ghazal on Jafri's timeless poetry in a non-nostalgic way that was emotionally alive and relevant today.

“With its rich history and timeless depth, we felt it doesn't always have to live in a classical soundscape. A ghazal can be pop -- it can be modern in sound and structure, while still holding on to its poetic soul. That's what we've tried to do with this song: reimagine the ghazal for today's generation,” he added.

Check out Zamaana Lage here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users said Zamaana Lage was “mind-blowing” and lauded the Pritam-Arijit duo for the magic they create.

“Bhai yeh kya bana diya. Magical,” said a user.

“Anurag x Pritam = hearts. Terrific first track lands finally,” added another user.

“Es song ko bhulane me bhi shayad zamana large,” a user said.

An impressed fan said, “What a song…Ek poorane se evergreen poetry ko itne pyaare gaane mein badal diya. Zamaana lage sunke aisa laga jaise apne dard ki awaaz mil gayi ho.”

“The melody is so enchanting; it’s hard not to get lost in its beauty,” added another.

A user said, “This song is just magical! Arijit’s voice and Pritam’s music are a perfect combo.”

“Zamaana Lage really touches the heart and feels so relatable. Listening on loop—absolutely loved it!” added another user.

“Arijit Singh's voice in Zamaana Lage is pure magic — soulful and deeply emotional. Every word he sings feels like it's coming straight from the heart,” said a fan.

Metro...In Dino Metro...In Dino is the final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema after Life in a... Metro and Ludo.

Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships.

The movie features a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Saswata Chatterjee.